Scarboro Park playground to close for replacement

(Oak Ridge press release) The playground at Scarboro Park, 148 Carver Ave., will close on Monday, Oct. 26, as the City prepares to replace the existing playground with a new, larger playground.

The new playground has been designed to meet all current safety and accessibility standards while maximizing the opportunity for physical and cognitive development.

The existing playground, which was installed in 2002, is the smallest playground in the Oak Ridge park system and the equipment is showing the effects of wear and tear, along with environmental exposure. The new playground will incorporate two play structures, with one geared toward 2 to 5-year-old children and the other tailored to 5 to 12-year-olds. There will also be swings for each age group, including an accessible swing.

The City issued a Request for Proposals for a new playground in February 2020. The proposals that best met the requirements of the RFP were presented at community input sessions held on July 22 and July 23 at the Scarboro Community Center.

Design proposals were also posted on the City website and social media to provide additional opportunities for public input. Based on the comments received, a design by PlayWorld Preferred of Huntersville, NC was selected.

At the Aug. 10, 2020, City Council meeting, a contract with PlayWorld Preferred was approved in an amount not to exceed $120,000. This contract includes the playground equipment and professional installation. Funding for the new playground is included in the FY2021 Capital Improvement Program.

Work is expected to take a couple of months, weather permitting.