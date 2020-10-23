Sara Evelyn Wright – Beloved wife, devoted mother, and proud grandmother when home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, October 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Emmett and Elizabeth Spradlin, brother Everett Spradlin, sister Ether Spradlin Hill, and an infant brother. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Kenneth Earl Wright; daughters and son-in-law Kemla Wright Branum and husband James Branum, and Sharon Elizabeth Wright; grandchildren Heather Branum Maston and husband Andrew Maston, and James Lance Branum and girlfriend Elizabeth Kloth; sister-in-law Mildred Spradlin; and several nieces and nephews.

She and Kenneth loved to travel, camp and fish, especially when she caught more than he did. While visiting all 50 states, she loved to search out and visit every lighthouse she could. She was a great cook, loved to bake, paint, sew, knit, and do just about any craft you could think of.

Evelyn was actively involved with her church her entire life – singing in the choir, playing the piano, helping in the kitchen and anywhere she could use the gifts and talents God gave her. She was involved with the Children’s Bible Ministries, headquarter in Townsend, Tennessee, where she and Kenneth would travel with their church, First Baptist Powell, to the various camp locations to improve the facilities and prepare the camps for the year’s church groups and families who participated in the organization’s various programs.

But far exceeding any physical accomplishments or earthly accolades achieved during her days on earth is the example Evelyn set for her family and all those who knew her as we watched her daily walk through life. She taught us to love no matter what the circumstances, to give when it didn’t seem possible, and to trust God in everything. We are so thankful God blessed us by letting her live among us and touch each of our lives.

Phil Jones will officiate a graveside service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. The family asks that those in attendance wear a mask and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Evelyn’s memory to the Children’s Bible Ministries, 160 Bear Lodge Drive, Post Office Box 278, Townsend, TN 37882. On-line donations may also be made via their website at https://childrensbibleministriest.net/.

You may also view her guestbook online at www.holleygamble.com.

