Ruby Jean Phillips, age 92 of Sweetwater, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sweetwater Hospital. Ruby was born In Anderson County on March 08, 1928 to the late Milas Martin and Minnie Parks. Ruby was of the Baptist Faith and attended Batty Baptist Church. She loved to sing, Dance, and she loved animals. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Ira Paul Phillips, Son Ricky Paul Phillips, brothers: Loyal, Theo, and Roy Martin, sisters: Dorothy Loving and Beatrice Sharp.

Survivors include:

Daughters Vicky Jones Miller & Jack Powell

Tina J. Hughes & Walter Simmons Sweetwater

Sister Zella Brady Lake City

Nieces Brenda & Mariuce Walker Oliver springs

Doris Ann Hill & Gene Hill Mississippi

Grandchildren Darrell Wayne Phillips

Michael Phillips

Bobby Phillips

Christina Patterson

Tiffany Harris

Brandon Miller

Amy Uribe

Great Grand children Brenden Phillips, Hali Phillips, Savannah Patterson, Tyler Patterson, Jardon Uribe, Travis Uribe, Mya Hendricks, Crimson Crowley, Jardon Phillips, Kiley Phillips

Great Great Grandchildren Adileigh, Milligh, Kira, Kayde

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 12:15PM at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel to go in procession for an 1:00PM burial at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.