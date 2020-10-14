RSCC offering free Remote Work Boot Camp course thanks to grant

(RSCC release) A Tennessee Community CARES grant has enabled Roane State to provide a free Remote Work Boot Camp that helps prepare individuals to work from home. The boot camp is focused on assisting workers who are now telecommuting due to the COVID-19 pandemic or those who may be looking for a job that allows them to work remotely.

The Remote Work Boot Camp is scheduled to begin its first session on Wednesday, October 14. Additional sessions are scheduled to begin October 22 and 27. Registration is still available. There is currently no fee to register thanks to the recent grant, but seats are limited and may fill up quickly.

The Roane State Foundation announced receipt of the $75,000 grant in mid-September and will use the funds to assist students impacted by COVID-19 and provide training for local small businesses, entrepreneurs and contractors to help them build up their businesses. The project is funded under a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Human Services through the TN Community CARES Program.

The Remote Work Boot Camp is being offered in a hybrid format, with a self-paced online portion and a live portion that will be conducted over Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Topics will include effective communication, work flow navigation, personal productivity, time management, security, critical thinking, and teamwork in a virtual environment.

Those interested in signing up for the course can visit www.roanestate.edu/workforce, and look for the classes listed under the “TN Community CARES Grant Programs” heading. Additional information on free courses provided by the grant can be found online at www.roanestate.edu/ccg.