RSCC announces Trunk or Treat will be a drive-thru this year

It’s a new wrinkle in a time-honored tradition. Roane State’s annual “Trunk or Treat” will be held in a drive-through format this year as the college works COVID-19 safety protocols into the popular event.

The Trunk or Treat is scheduled to run from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The event will take place in the student parking lot of the Roane County Campus located at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman.

In the past, children could pluck candies from the open trunks of parked vehicles. But this time around, the candy will be coming to the kids, said Jennifer Fugate, the college’s student engagement coordinator.

“We know lots of families are concerned about safety right now when it comes to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, so we hope to provide a safer alternative that’s still fun for the kids and all of our volunteers,” Fugate explained.

Event volunteers, each taking all mandated COVID-19 safety precautions, will hand out candy as trick-or-treaters remain inside their vehicles. So this year’s version of the event has been dubbed a “Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat,” Fugate said.

Since children and drivers won’t be getting out of their vehicles, Fugate said they will not have to take the online wellness screening normally required for on-campus visits as part of the college’s COVID-19 safety measures. Attendees over the age of two are encouraged to wear a mask when they come within six feet of a volunteer. All volunteers will be masked and must complete the college’s wellness screening prior to participating.

Fugate said volunteers’ vehicles will be lined up in a row, with an empty parking spot between each one for extra spacing. She said approximately 30 faculty, staff and students quickly volunteered their time and vehicles for the occasion.

For more information on the Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event, visit RSCC’s student life page at www.roanestate.edu/studentlife, or send an email to Jennifer Fugate at [email protected].