RSCC able to offer free classes thanks to grant

A Tennessee Community CARES grant has enabled Roane State to provide free classes aimed at helping local workers succeed.

The first course available is a Remote Work Boot Camp that helps prepare individuals to work from home. The class can benefit anyone who is now telecommuting due to the COVID-19 pandemic or those who may be looking for a job that allows them to work remotely.

The Remote Work Boot Camp is being offered in a hybrid format, with a self-paced online portion and a live portion that will be conducted over Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Topics will include effective communication, work flow navigation, personal productivity, time management, security, critical thinking, and teamwork in a virtual environment.

The final session begins Tuesday, October 27. Late registration may be available by emailing Sonya Parker in the Workforce Development Department at [email protected].

Another free course available right now covers how to properly clean and prepare facilities for public use according to COVID-19 safety guidelines from the CDC. The course, titled “Environmental Infection Protection,” has a session set to begin October 29.

The class is being offered in an online, self-paced format. Participants have two weeks to complete the material. Topics include personal hygiene, personal protection equipment (PPE), how the illness spreads, and the differences between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.

The Roane State Foundation announced receipt of the $75,000 Tennessee Community CARES grant in mid-September. Funds are being used to assist students impacted by COVID-19 and provide training for local small businesses. The project is funded under a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Human Services through the TN Community CARES Program.

Those interested in signing up for courses can visit roanestate.edu/workforce and look for classes listed under the “TN Community CARES Grant Programs” heading. Additional details on free courses provided by the grant can be found at roanestate.edu/ccg.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554.