Roane grand jury indicts couple on 42 charges in connection to deaths of 2 adopted children

A grand jury in Roane County has indicted a married couple on 42 charges, including felony murder, in the deaths of two of their adopted children. The Office of District Attorney General Russell Johnson announced the indictments on Tuesday.

Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray were indicted after the bodies of two adopted children were found on two properties in different counties, both connected to the Grays.

The Grays were both indicted on four counts each of felony murder; eight counts each of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, nine counts each of aggravated kidnapping, six counts each of especially aggravated kidnapping, five counts each of the falsification of educational or academic records, and one count each of theft of property and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation into what has been described as “horrific” abuse by authorities began in May after a child was found wandering, lost and alone in Roane County, and eventually returned to his home on Dry Fork Valley Road by deputies, who notified DCS.

At the time, officials reported that the Grays had not known that the child had left the house, and he was taken to the DCS office in Kingston, where he told investigators that there was another child, around 15 years old, being kept in the basement, and that another child’s body was buried in the backyard of the property. Michael Gray, Sr. admitted to authorities that his 11-year-old daughter had died in 2017 and was buried in the backyard. Investigators allege that she was confined to the basement as punishment for stealing food and within months, passed away.

According to the DA’s press release, child advocacy experts with the 9th District conducted nearly day-long interviews with three children between the ages of 11 and 15 on Sunday. Experts with the Regional Forensic Center, the UT Anthropology Department, and the Roane County Medical Examiner have or will be involved with the investigation as well. Authorities say that the three children are not the biological children of the Grays.

Investigators believe it had been at least six years since any of the children had seen a doctor or dentist. All of them were signed up with the state for homeschooling, and records show that Shirley Gray logged into the website to keep the records updated, even those for the dead girl, three years after her passing. Investigators believe that the boy who had remained locked in the basement had no formal education at all.

Shirley Gray (RCSO)

The indictments handed down on Tuesday do not include charges from Knox County, where the body of a second child was discovered on property once owned by the Grays, and at the time of the discovery, was owned by their son, Michael Jr.. That investigation remains ongoing and evidence will likely be presented to the Knox County grand jury in the future.

Both of the suspects are in custody at the Roane County Jail, where they have been since May, on bonds totaling $1.5 million. Both are set to be arraigned Monday morning.