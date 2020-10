If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Robert “Quenton” McCullough, age 31, please contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4709, and ask to speak with a Detective.

If after hours, please call 865-354-8045 and advise our dispatchers.

Quenton was last seen by his family members early in the morning of October 7th near Winton Chapel Road.