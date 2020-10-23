Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31

ASAP of Anderson has partnered with local businesses, schools, and organizations across the community to raise awareness about substance use prevention through the Red Ribbon Week Campaign, which takes place each year October 23rd-31st. Participating organizations will “Light Up the Night” by publicly displaying red candles and informational posters about the Red Ribbon Week campaign. In addition, Clinton, Oak Ridge, and Anderson County High School football teams will be displaying I AM ONE Red Ribbon decals on their helmets for games during the campaign.

ASAP of Anderson invites the public to join the Red Ribbon Week festivities by participating in a mask challenge! Community members are encouraged to wear a red or themed mask and take photos during October 23rd-31st.. Participants should tag @RedRibbonWeek on Twitter or Facebook, or @RedRibbonCampaign on Instagram using the hashtag #RedRibbonMaskChallenge for a chance to win a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

Red Ribbon Week is a week-long, nationwide campaign with the mission of encouraging children, families, and communities to live healthy, happy, and drug-free lives. This year’s Red Ribbon Week theme is Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug-Free, serving as a reminder that all individuals are empowered to shape communities through positivity, bravery, and strength.

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about the organization’s mission, or make a donation, visit www.asapofanderson.org, or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.