Ralph Fred Cooper, age 92, of Powell passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Ralph was a member of Bells Campground Baptist Church. He retired from Sears Roebuck and was a veteran of the United States Army. Throughout his life Ralph loved to hunt and fish. Ralph was born October 14, 1928 in Powell, Tennessee to the late Walter and Beatrice Cooper. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by 1 brother and 6 sisters.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Margie Cooper of Powell; children, Wendell Cooper & wife Sandra of Powell, Regina Lawson & husband Roger of Powell; grandchildren, Angela Nicely & husband Russell, Lori Jones & husband Todd, Kristy Moore, and Isaac Cooper & wife Bethany; great grandchildren, Bryson Nicely, Savannah Moore, Gage Moore, Mia Cooper, Levi Jones, and Colton Jones; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bells Campground Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

