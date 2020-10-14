Rachel Kay Hawkins, age 39

Rachel Kay Hawkins, age 39, passed away on October 10, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Rachel was a gentle soul with a loving nature. She was always quick to remind you that “Jesus loves you”. Rachel loved her family dearly and will be missed by them greatly. Rachel is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Sexton. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her father, David Hawkins; brothers, Norman Hawkins and Marvin Hawkins; sister, Sabrina Phillips and her husband Randy; nephews, Ronnie McGhee, Eric McGhee, Corrbin Hawkins, Christian Hawkins and Jacob Duncan; and step-niece, Alyssa Phillips. Family and friends can call at their convenience on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00-6:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

