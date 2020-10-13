Public notice of Railroad Authority electronic meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.
In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:
North East Tennessee Rail Authority Meeting
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (EDT)
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/559383261
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (571) 317-3116
Access Code: 559-383-261
