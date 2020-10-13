Public notice of Railroad Authority electronic meeting

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

North East Tennessee Rail Authority Meeting 
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (EDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/559383261

You can also dial in using your phone. 
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 
– One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,559383261#

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116 
– One-touch: tel:+15713173116,,559383261#

Access Code: 559-383-261

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/559383261

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOT: Adopt-A-Highway cleanups can resume

(TDOT) Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are announcing the resumption of Adopt-A-Highway cleanups …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.