Part of Yarnell Road in Clinton to be closed temporarily

Monday, the city of Clinton announced that a portion of Yarnell Road will be temporarily closed beginning this Friday, October 9th at around 6 pm, through Monday, October 19th at 6 am.

The closure coincides with the construction of Aspire Drive, which is part of the Aspire Park project taking place in South Clinton. While the road is closed, crews will construct connections to the railroad crossing located there, and realign Yarnell between Lobster Lane and Clinch Avenue, as well as the power infrastructure.

In its announcement, the city says that traffic will be detoured through Portwood Road by way of Lee Road, and the detour signs will be posted.

In addition, for the safety of drivers, pedestrians and workers, traffic control signals will be installed.

If you have any questions about the temporary closure of Yarnell Road in Clinton, call the City Building office at 865-259-1181.