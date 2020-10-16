Park announces Wears Valley Bike Trail Environmental Assessment public review period

Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks public review of the Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System Environmental Assessment (EA) beginning Friday, October 16 through Sunday, November 15. The public is also invited to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, October 29 at 5:00 p.m. to learn more about this proposal to provide a new recreational opportunity along the unfinished section of the Foothills Parkway corridor.

In July, the National Park Service (NPS) solicited public feedback on the preliminary alternatives for development of the mountain bike trail system. Park managers reviewed comments received during the public scoping period and have now completed the EA. On October 29, park staff will present an overview of the EA during the virtual public meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Using the Zoom platform, park staff will also be available to answer questions from the public until 7:00 p.m.

To attend the meeting, participants should use this link and join the meeting 5 to 10 minutes early to test the connection: https://zoom.us/j/93025295219. By joining the virtual, online meeting, participants will be able to view slides, presenters, and submit questions. Participants may also hear the presentation in a listen-only mode by calling 312-626-6799 and entering passcode 93025295219#.

The public is also invited to review the EA and provide comments through the following portals beginning October 16 through November 15:

On the web (preferred method) at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails

By mail:

Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System EA

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

107 Park Headquarters Rd

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

For additional information on the Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System EA, the virtual meeting, and how to provide comments please visit: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails.