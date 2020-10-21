ORT: New OR water plant construction could start in spring

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 84 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, construction on an approximately $40 million replacement water plant for the city could start in the spring, and the facility could be operational at the water intake on Melton Hill Lake in about two years.

Oak Ridge Public Works Director Shira McWaters provided an update about the water plant to the City Council during a non-voting work session on Tuesday evening. Plans could go the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation this week, and then the project could go out to bid, according to ORT’s reporting.

The project, which has been in the works for several years, is projected to cost between $43 and S45 million.

The plant would be south of Bethel Valley Road, and would use membrane filtration, with the potential to be capable of producing up to 16 million gallons of water per day. The water plant provides water to both the city of Oak Ridge and to Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex.

The current water plant is on a ridge top above the main entrance to Y-12 on Bear Creek Road. But there have been concerns about slope instability near the ridge top water plant, and that’s one reason that city officials have wanted to replace the 70-year-old facility.

For more, visit Oak Ridge Today at www.oakridgetoday.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State offers tips for Open Enrollment

(TDCI press release) The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers that Open …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.