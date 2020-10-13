ORPL offers “Videoconferencing 101: Meetings & Classes” online workshop

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 1 Views

(Submitted) The Oak Ridge Public Library will offer an online workshop this month on Videoconferencing 101: Meeting & Classes.

Participants will be able to learn basic videoconferencing tips, strategies and techniques to use in today’s virtual world of meetings and classes.

Whether through virtual meetings or classes, videoconferencing platforms are wonderful tools that enable us to connect, communicate and learn while continuing to social distance. Though not new, these platforms are being used more than ever and this class is designed to help new users and help more experienced users improve their skills.

In this introductory class, attendees will learn about key aspects of videoconferencing including sound and audio, lighting and camera, tools and connection, security, etiquette, and presentations.

The course is on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. To register, visit http://orpl.org/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MEDIC offering Ripley’s tix for donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be rewarding donors with Ripley’s Gatlinburg Aquarium Tickets Wednesday through Friday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.