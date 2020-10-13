ORPL offers “Videoconferencing 101: Meetings & Classes” online workshop

(Submitted) The Oak Ridge Public Library will offer an online workshop this month on Videoconferencing 101: Meeting & Classes.

Participants will be able to learn basic videoconferencing tips, strategies and techniques to use in today’s virtual world of meetings and classes.

Whether through virtual meetings or classes, videoconferencing platforms are wonderful tools that enable us to connect, communicate and learn while continuing to social distance. Though not new, these platforms are being used more than ever and this class is designed to help new users and help more experienced users improve their skills.

In this introductory class, attendees will learn about key aspects of videoconferencing including sound and audio, lighting and camera, tools and connection, security, etiquette, and presentations.

The course is on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. To register, visit http://orpl.org/.