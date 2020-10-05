ORPD collecting diapers, wipes for local families in need

The Oak Ridge Police Department is inviting the community to participate in its month-long “Wipes & Dipes” event to collect donations of baby wipes and diapers for local families in need.

People can drop off supplies at two locations:

Oak Ridge Municipal Building front lobby on the north entrance near the courtroom (labeled Court Public Safety): 200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830…9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 367 S Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830…10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

During afterhours, donations can be delivered to the Oak Ridge Police Department on the south side of the Municipal Building.

The last day of the drive is Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Diapers are as essential to a baby’s healthy development. Keeping infants and toddlers clean, dry, and healthy is key to building a solid foundation for all children to reach their full potential.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families struggles to provide clean diapers for their baby. Most child care facilities require parents to provide diapers for their child. Nationally, 57% of parents experiencing diaper need who rely on child care said they missed an average of four days of school or work in the past month because they didn’t have diapers.

For more information on the drive, contact Oak Ridge Police Department Community Resource Officer Alex Velez at (865) 304-2992 or by email at [email protected].