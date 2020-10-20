OR middle schools to transition back to five-day-a-week in-person instruction

Oak Ridge middle school students who have been on an alternating in-person and virtual attendance schedule will soon transition back to an all-in-person schedule.

Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers, in a letter sent Monday to parents and staff, said the shift to a five-day-a-week, in-person schedule be effective as of Monday, November 2nd.

Borchers wrote, in part that officials “realize that this decision will increase class size and reduce the ability to social distance at our current level,” and assured that those concerns will be monitored moving forward.

Borchers says that there have been 17 cases of COVID-19among students in the system, and five cases among staff.

The superintendent said the district could go back to staggered schedules if necessary in the middle schools. Elementary schools and pre-k have been on five-day-per-week schedules that have operated with success, Borchers wrote, giving administrators reason to be comfortable with a shift for middle school students who have alternated days.

This change does not affect students who are taking full-time remote learning classes.