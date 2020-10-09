OR man killed in small plane crash

Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot, identified as an Oak Ridge man. The samll plane, traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, didn’t show up on time, prompting officials to use a signal to locate pilot’s cell phone.

After a search that began late Wednesday, emergency crews located the wreckage near a wildlife management area in northwest Alabama.

Authorities identified the pilot as 69-year-old Jerel Zarestky of Oak Ridge, and officials say that he was the lone occupant of the plane. The crash is under investigation.