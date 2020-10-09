OR man killed in small plane crash

Jim Harris 37 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot, identified as an Oak Ridge man. The samll plane, traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, didn’t show up on time, prompting officials to use a signal to locate pilot’s cell phone.

After a search that began late Wednesday, emergency crews located the wreckage near a wildlife management area in northwest Alabama.

Authorities identified the pilot as 69-year-old Jerel Zarestky of Oak Ridge, and officials say that he was the lone occupant of the plane. The crash is under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

