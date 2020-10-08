OR Library offering wi-fi hot spots for checkout

The Oak Ridge Public Library is now offering mobile WiFi hot spots for checkout.

Patrons can place the hot spots on hold and pick them up via the library’s curbside delivery program. Curbside delivery is available Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To place a hold on a hot spot, visit ORPL.org, select catalog and search for ‘hotspot’. They can be checked out for one week and can be returned in the outdoor book drop. Overdue hot spots will accrue late fees and be deactivated.

“These devices are being provided free of charge thanks, in part, to grant funding,” said ORPL director Julie Forkner. “ORPL, unfortunately, cannot guarantee the WiFi devices will always be free of charge, but we are thankful for the opportunity to provide these hot spots at no cost for as long as possible.”

During the month of October, the library lobby is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can use a computer or the copier, or checkout a newspaper or paperback book to read in the library’s new outdoor reading area. Computer sessions are limited to 20 minutes and only five members of the public can be in the lobby at one time. The last entry for the day will be 5:30 p.m. to allow staff time to clean. Masks are required to enter the library.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.