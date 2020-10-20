OR Library announces new hours effective Nov. 2

The Oak Ridge Public Library announced that it will have new hours beginning Monday, November 2nd.

The Main Library will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Main Library will also be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings for patrons at high risk of COVID complications only.

The Children’s Room will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Curbside service will be available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Patrons should visit the ORPL book drop to collect holds during these hours. Visit the library’s website, ORPL.org, for more information on the changing curbside delivery service.

To visit the newly expanded Oak Ridge Room, please call the library to make an appointment with our local history specialist at (865) 425-3455.

Both fines and payment for prints will resume on Nov. 15, 2020.

In preparation for the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks’ Halloween Hollow and the grand reopening, the library will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

For the health and safety of library staff and patrons, the library will continue to quarantine returned materials and will remain closed to the public on Wednesdays and Sundays for cleaning and general library maintenance.

Masks are required by every library visitor over the age of 5, and social distancing is encouraged per Centers for Disease Control guidelines. All visitors to the library are encouraged to limit their visit to one hour.

The Clinton Public Library is expected to reopen on a limited basis and should release its reopening plan within nthe next couple of weeks. Visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org for more information.