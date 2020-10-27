OR Christmas Parade is on…with a twist

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce today announced that its annual Christmas Parade will be held this year, but with a twist. This year’s offering will be a “reverse” parade. The event will be held on Saturday, December 12 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The theme of this year’s “reverse” parade is “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

A “reverse” parade is a parade where the floats are stationary and spectators drive the parade route. The night of the parade, floats will line the northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive (heading towards Oak Ridge Turnpike) and spectators will drive down the southbound lanes (heading towards Illinois Avenue) to enjoy the festivities from the safety and comfort of their own cars. The decision to move to a “reverse” parade was made in consultation with Chamber staff and leaders from the City of Oak Ridge because of COVID-19 concerns.

Each entry will have an assigned space along Lafayette Drive for its float/display. At 6:00 p.m. on December 12, vehicles will be led by members of the Oak Ridge Police Department down the opposite side of Lafayette Drive to view all of the beautiful and creative entries they have come to expect from our parade.

