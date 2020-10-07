One week to go before early voting starts

Early voting for the November 3rd election begins on Wednesday, October 14th in the state of Tennessee and will continue with hours Mondays through Saturdays through Thursday, October 29th.

Early voting provides Tennesseans the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds and can shorten your wait time, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evenings and Saturdays, along with multiple polling locations in many counties.

In Anderson County, there are once again three early voting sites. They include the Anderson County Fair Association Building at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center (a.k.a. The Wildcat Den) at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office on the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Early voting hours in Anderson County will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

In addition to the high-profile federal races for President and the US Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander, there are also state and muncipal general elections on the ballot. Three incumbent Clinton City Council members—Ward 1’s Robby Herrell, Ward 2’s Larry Gann and Ward 3’s Jim McBride—are unopposed, as are incumbent City School Board members Merle Pryse, David Queener and Joey Smith. Voters within the Clinton city limits will also vote on a referendum that would allow retail package—or liquor—stores.

There are six candidates for five seats on the Norris City Council. Four of them are incumbents—including Mayor Chris Mitchell, and Council members Bill Grieve, Ron Hill and Loretta Painter—with two challengers—William Grinder and Jill Holland seeking a two-year term on the Council.

In Oak Ridge, incumbent City Council members Jim Dodson, Derrick Hammond and Chuck Hope, Jr. are joined by Edward Jackson, Jr. on the ballot, while incumbent City Judge Robert McNees III is unopposed, as are School Board members Angi Agle and Keys Fillauer.

In Oliver Springs, Kenneth Brown is unopposed as he seeks another term on the Board of Aldermen representing Ward 3, while newcomer Jeffrey Denton is unopposed in Ward 5. There is a contested race in Oliver Springs, with James Brummett and William Jackson vying to see who will represent Ward 6.

The Rocky Top election features two candidates for two seats on the City Council, and they are incumbent Juston Job and newcomer Zack Green.

At the state level, Representative John Ragan, the Republican incumbent from Oak Ridge, is unopposed for re-election representing District 33 in Nashville. District 36 Representative, inclumbent Republican Dennis Powers is facing a challenge from Democrat C.J. Mitchell.

Incumbent Chattanooga Republican Chuck Fleischmann is facing a challenge for another term in the US House of Representatives from Democrat Meg Gorman and a pair of independents.

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 27th.

For more information on voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, or call 865-457-6238.

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com . You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government, is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For the latest information on the upcoming election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett , Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate .

For more information about what types of ID are acceptable and other Election Day details, visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.