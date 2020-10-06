Oak Ridgers can now sign up for CodeRED via text

Residents of Oak Ridge, as well as people who work in the city, now have another way to sign up to receive CodeRED notifications.

The CodeRED Community Notification System is used by the city to make notifications in the event of an emergency, including things like severe weather, extended power outage or other community events.

As city officials pointed out in their announcement, many residents no longer have home phones but rely on their cell phone for communication.

Individuals can now text the keyword ‘OAKRIDGE’, without a space, to 99411, and receive a response back containing the Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) link for the City of Oak Ridge.

The CodeRED system allows individuals to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

If someone lives outside the ity limits, but works in Oak Ridge, they can still register their cell phone using the business address and receive notifications while at work.

Residents can still register online and on a desktop device by clicking here or visiting oakridgetn.gov/department/FireDept/Safety/CodeRED.

For more information, visit www.oakridgetn.gov, or contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

The city of Clinton has offered the text registration option since December of 2019, and you can find out more about how to opt in at www.clintontn.net.