New plan approved, Market Street Bridge repair project set to resume

According to the city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liasion Lynn Murphy, an amended construction plan has been approved for the project to make improvements to the bridge on Seivers Boulevard that crosses over Market Street in downtown Clinton, and the contractor will be returning within the next two weeks to begin work. The new contract extends through July 31, 2021.

The bridge overhangs on both sides (sidewalks and parapet walls) will be completely removed and then re-built. This is time consuming and labor intensive work, as the bridge deck steel rebar must be exposed by jack-hammering the concrete from around it, so the new overhang rebar may be properly attached.

This work requires a new traffic plan, and only one lane in each direction across the bridge will be open throughout the project. Emergency services may want to consider alternate routes during peak hours. As soon as the city receives that information and shares it with us, we will pass it along to you.