Mother, baby, dog all escape house fire in Claxton

A Claxton woman, her young child and a dog all made it safely out of a house in Claxton on Tuesday afternoon after it caught fire.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that they, along with firefighters from the Claxton, Andersonville, Marlow and Norris fire departments, responded to 106 Moccasin Hollow Lane at around 3 pm Tuesday in response to a residential fire.

As deputies arrived, firefighters were already working on extinguishing the blaze and smoke could be seen coming from the kitchen.

The homeowner, Sheri Durham, told Deputy Whitney Pettiford that she had been nursing her baby when she heard a popping sound. She said she did not think anything of it until she heard the fire alarm going off, looked up and saw flames coming from the living room. She, the baby and their dog all made it out safely.

Claxton firefighters said that the blaze was accidental in nature, and had been sparked when burning candles fell over on to the living room couch. While there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home, authorities say that the fire damage was contained to the living room and a small portion of the kitchen.