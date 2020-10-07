Mitchell B. Holt, age 48 of Clinton

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 124 Views

Mitchell B. Holt, age 48 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Monday, October 5, 2020.  He was employed at Skookum in Oak Ridge.  Throughout his life he loved playing video games, was an avid sports fan, and welding.  For many years Mitchell was a self-employed contractor that loved remodeling homes here in the area.  He was preceded in death by his father, Russell H. Holt; sister, Brandy Williams.
He is survived by his mother, Roseanna Williams of Oak Ridge; brother, Brian Holt & wife Alice of Knoxville; aunts, Eleanor Pullen of Clinton, Rachael Henderson & husband David of Crossville, Janet Garner of Knoxville, & Linda Bass & husband Albert of Clinton; uncles, Robert Stephens of Oak Ridge, James Stephens & wife Suzanne of Murfreesboro, and Ronnie McCoy of Clinton; nephews, Zack Holt and Kris Williams; cousin, Leslie Hardy & husband Greg of Clinton; best friend, Jay Renfro of Oak Ridge; numerous cousins and friends.
Friends and family can call at their convenience Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm.  The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

