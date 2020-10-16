Misty Anne (Welch) Mullins, age 48 of Knoxville

Misty Anne (Welch) Mullins, age 48 of Knoxville, TN, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Linda Lou Welch (Worley) and Lenwood Welch.

She is survived by her loving boyfriend, David Hayes; children, Rebecca (Mullins) Puckett and her husband Steven, Angela Mullins and her boyfriend Brandon Cornett and Katelynn Mullins and her boyfriend Cameron Pridgen; loving grandchildren, Anthony Bettis, Nicholas Bettis, Bryson Cornett, Carson Cornett, Baylee Cornett and Cayden Puckett.

Services will be private as per her wishes. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

