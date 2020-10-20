MEDIC says it’s in ‘critical’ need of B-Neg, O-Pos blood

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced on Monday that it is now experiencing a critical need for blood types O-Positive and B-Negative as well as blood platelets.

You can donate to help meet this need at any of MEDIC’s fixed Regional Donor Centers, or at one their community blood drives. These are the locations of the donor centers:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

You can find each location’s hours, as well as the locations of those mobile blood drives by visiting www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC says it has seen an increase in demand for blood products and is currently experiencing a critical need for the blood types mentioned earlier. America’s Blood Centers, AABB and American Red Cross recently released a joint statement on the nation’s current blood supply, which basically means that this shortage is national and not just local to the counties served by MEDIC. According to MEDIC’s announcement, this also means that there aren’t products to import to our area from other centers.

Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.