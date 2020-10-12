MEDIC offering Ripley’s tix for donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be rewarding donors with Ripley’s Gatlinburg Aquarium Tickets Wednesday through Friday, October 14th -16th.

Additionally, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is now at the critical level for blood types O Positive and B Negative. This promotion is valid at all MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and all Community Drives. The fixed centers are located in Downtown Knoxville (1601 Ailor Avenue (79 S. Main Street).

Location Hours, directions and the Mobile Blood Drive List can be found at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074. MEDIC is allowing walk-in donors.

Donors will also receive a special edition MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.

