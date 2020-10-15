Mary Sprouse, age 64 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mary attended Blowing Springs Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved going to church, sewing, playing with her dogs, but most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was born April 7, 1956 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James Long, Sr. and Jenny Mae Long. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her sisters, Rosa Mae Brooks, Jacqueline Dyer, and Janie Jones; brother, Robert Edward Long.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Willard Sprouse, Sr. of Clinton; daughter, Malisa & husband Gregory Breeden of Clinton; sons, Willard Walter Sprouse, Jr. of Hendersonville, William Jackson & wife Porshia Sprouse of Andersonville, and Wesley Andrew & wife Cristy Sprouse of Clinton; grandchildren, Donald Sprouse, Taryn, Malea, and Jameson Breeden, Cooper and Dallas Sprouse, Adalynn and Colton Sprouse; brothers, James Long, Jr. of Charleston, WV, Nelson & Cathy Long of Andersonville, Rodger & wife Sharon Long of Clinton, Clifton & wife Cristy Long of Clinton; sisters, Cleo & husband Charlie Robbins of Clinton and Dorothy & husband Jerry Brooks of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Her graveside will be 10:00 am, Friday at the RW Long Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

Related