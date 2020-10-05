Mary Cooke, age 84 of Andersonville passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born December 6, 1935 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Ethel and Elizabeth Spessard. Throughout her life Mary loved flowering, traveling with her two sisters, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by husband, James Walker Cooke; sisters, Kathleen Rhinehart and Margaret Davis; brother, Howard Spessard.

She is survived by sons, Dean Cooke & wife Debbie of Andersonville, Shawn Cooke & wife Neda of Clinton; grandchildren, Michael Cooke & wife Desiree, Anna Anderson & husband Chris, Joseph Cooke & wife Alexis, Matthew Cooke, Tracey Cooke & fiancé Jordan, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Kinsey, Ashley, Desiree, James, Carter, Carson, Addison, Lincoln, Arabella, Norah, and Everlee; brother, Sam Spessard & wife Ida Mae; sister, Betty Foust & husband Aude; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

