Mary Catherine “Cat” Quillen Williams, age 90

Mary Catherine “Cat” Quillen Williams, age 90,  passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 13,  2020.  Originally from Gate City,  VA, Mary was a long-time resident of Clinton for more than 65 years.

Mary is preceded in death by husband John W. Williams,  parents Hobart and Cora Quillen,  three brothers and four sisters.  She is survived by sons David M. Williams of Clinton and Christopher Q. Williams of Nashville, as well as daughters in-law, Christie B. and Marylene A. Williams.  Mary was blessed with three grandchildren,  Shannon,  Alex and his wife Michelle,  Candace, and one great-grandchild,  Landon.   She also is survived by brother in-law Woody Duncan, and a large family of nieces and nephews from all across the country.

Services will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. on Sunday,  October 25th, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2pm, with service to follow at 3pm.  Please join our family as we celebrate Mom.

