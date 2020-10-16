Man sues ORPD over 2019 incident

A man is suing the city of Oak Ridge and two police officers over an incident that occurred at his home last year.

In the lawsuit filed this week, Carlos Williams alleges that officers used excessive force while responding to a 911 call from his wife saying that her husband was having a medical emergency.

The lawsuit states that the incident happened at a home on Jellico Lane and that Williams’ wife told officers she believed her husband was having a seizure. The lawsuit further alleges that after Williams appeared to be acting confused and refusing medical attention, officers attempted to perform a sobriety test.

The lawsuit says that Williams then decided to run from the officers, and that is when they allegedly used what the complaint called excessive force while attempting to place him in handcuffs. The lawsuit claims that Williams was both tased and struck in the head.

The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages from the city, which has stated it will not comment on pending litigation.

