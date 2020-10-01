LWVOR to host online discussion of pandemic’s effects on ecology, evolution

A University of Tennessee professor will discuss the effects of COVID-19 on ecology and evolution during an online presentation on Tuesday.

Nina Fefferman will be the speaker at the League of Women Voters event. Fefferman is a professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Department of Mathematics at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Fefferman is the associate director of UT’s One Health Initiative, and she is a member of the Covid-19 Outbreak Response Experts (CORE-19) at UT.

According to a press release, the principle investigator at the Fefferman Lab at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville since 2008, she focuses on disease in the human population and how disease and disease-related behavioral ecology can affect the short-term survival and long-term evolutionary success of a population during and after a pandemic. She has done extensive work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on pandemic preparedness and has drawn on her expertise to develop models to shape policy to keep populations safe during and after pandemics.

She works on issues of how individual behaviors can impact whole populations. Her interests run the gamut from investigating how honeybees communicate about foraging for resources to how public health strategies can better combat epidemics.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and non-members alike to this informative presentation, the release said. For instruction on linking to the live presentation, contact [email protected]. Anyone not familiar with Zoom meetings should go to https://support.zoom.us and then scroll down to frequently asked questions.

A couple of days after the presentation, you may view the recorded presentation on the League’s website (https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oak-ridge).