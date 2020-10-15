Lucile Ellie Anderson, age 92, of Clinton passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Waters of Clinton. She was born on July 26, 1928 to the late Ike and Mamie Loy Anderson in Union County, Tennessee. Lucile was a member of Island Home Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Union County Historical Society. Lucile retired from Anderson County School System. She loved gardening and genealogy. In addition to her parents, Lucile is preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Hatmaker, Edna Tudor, Carolyn Foust and Kathey Anderson; brothers, Von Anderson, Lon Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, Denver Anderson, and Bill Anderson.

Survived by:

Sisters………..Cleo Brooks

Bernice Walker

Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Waters of Clinton for the loving care and friendship.

Friends and family may call at their convenience from 2-3PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Lucile’s graveside will be held at the Norris Memorial Gardens at 4:00PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 with Rev. Verlin Langford officiating. www.holleygamble.com