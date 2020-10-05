Louie Bluie Festival going virtual

(Submitted) The 2020 virtual Louie Bluie Music & Arts festival has a wide variety of talent lined up. The event will stream live on Oct. 10 starting at 11 a.m. from the Alex Haley Farm. You’ll be able to replay it at that time as well as later on at www.louiebluie.org.

To register for free tickets, visit the Louie Bluie festival announcement on eventbrite !

This festival without borders will feature the following artists:

Dom Flemons

Armstrong Legacy Trio

Ramoth Gilliead (the Really Bad)

Sparky and Rhonda Rucker

Kasey Moore with Tony Branam

Louie Bluie Foot Stompers

Jeanine Fuller

Nancy Brennan Strange

Black Atticus

Kelle Jolly

Carie Ferra

Not only does the Louie Bluie Festival have a great line-up, but they will also feature interviews with folks who knew the man behind the music: Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong. And with the understanding that the maker’s village that was so popular during the festival is just as valuable as the performers, the website will now provide links to all the artisans who submit an application.

“We’ve found inspiration during these trying times,” said Manuel Mesa, director of the Campbell Culture Coalition, which organizes the festival. “This inspiration is resulting in a vision that will bond us together as a community and open new pathways for us all to be connected. We can’t wait to share it with you all.”

You’ll be able to watch it on any of your devices, from any location, and will have the opportunity to interact with your community on social media as you watch the show.

“We believe the end result will be valuable for years — even decades — to come,” said Mesa. “We want to take the knowledge and technology we’ve explored this year, integrate that, and push things to the next level in years to come.”

This year’s sponsors include The Tennessee Arts Commission RAP Grant, The Tennessee Humanities Grant, The East Tennessee Foundation, Campbell County Government and Commission, The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, and the Children’s Defense Fund/Alex Haley Farm.

The Virtual Louie Bluie Festival will be available on the festival website louiebluie.org , and other online sources. Featuring live performances (filmed under COVID-19 safety conditions) and a mix of material from the festival’s vast archives, the virtual festival will launch early this Fall.

Follow & interact with the festival on FaceBook ( facebook.com/louiebluie ), louiebluie.org , and check your favorite media references for the launch date!