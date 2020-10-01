Loudon woman leads deputies on three-county chase

According to the Loudon County’s Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested and charged with several crimes, including felony evasion and DUI after leading deputies on a chase that spanned three counties early Thursday morning. 

The pursuit began shortly after midnight in Loudon County after a Chevy Camaro was seen driving erratically down Highway 70 and continued into Roane and Anderson counties.

Deputies were eventually able to box the driver in and pull her over without injury or further incident. 

The driver, identified as Mary Goddard, was stopped on an unspecified piece of Y-12 property in Anderson County, and taken into custody on charges of felony evasion, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, Driving Under the Influence (3rd offense), driving on a license revoked for DUI, possession of Schedule III and IV narcotics.

In addition, officials say that Goddard’s car was seized and she was taken to the Loudon County Jail.

