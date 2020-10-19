Local Sports Update: HSFB, NFL, NASCAR

Checking your Local Sports Update, it was a busy weekend across the sports world.

Friday, high school football stars shined bright across the area, including at Mavericks Stadium at Anderson County High School ,where the homestanding Mavs pounded the Purple Pounders of Chattanooga Central, 53-0.

In Oak Ridge, the Wildcats toppled Mount Julet, 27-21, while Oliver Springs rolled past Oakdale, 50-14. Fulton rallied at home to top Campbell County, 33-26, and Jellico fell at home to Cloudland, 52-28.

In other action, Midway manhandled Sunbright by the score of 46-15, Rockwood routed Wartburg, 48-0, and top-ranked Alcoa destroyed #8 Kingston, 41-0, in Kingston.

Karns outscored Heritage, 40-30, Farragut topped rival Bearden, 45-17, and Hardin Valley notched its first win of the season, keeping Jefferson County winless, 14-13. Maryville mauled Ooltewah, 56-12.

On the track at Kansas Speedway, the playoffs continued for all three of NASCAR’s top national touring series. Saturday, Brett Moffitt won the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race, and Chase Briscoe led all but 41 of 200 laps as he cruised to a dominant win in the Xfinity Series. Sunday, Joey Logano punched his ticket in to the Championship 4 and will have a chance to win the 2020 title at Phoenix in November.

Saturday, then-#18 Tennessee was shellacked by Kentucky, 34-7, the Wildcats’ first win in Neyland Stadium since 1984. The Vols are no longer ranked in the AP Top 25.

Sunday, the Tennessee Titans got 212 yards rushing, 52 yards receiving, and two rushing touchdowns from Derrick Henry as they rallied, and then outlasted the Houston Texans in overtime, 42-36. Henry’s two runs were both noteworthy, as the first covered 94 yards and the second won the game for Tennessee in OT after Henry ran it in following a direct snap. The Titans are 5-0.

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

(THURSDAY) South-Doyle at Central…(FRIDAY) Clinton at Campbell County (WYSH, 7:00)…East Hamilton at Anderson County (7:15, WQLA)…Powell at Oak Ridge…Oliver Springs at Coalfield…Cosby at Jellico…Harriman at Oakdale…Kingston at Pigeon Forge…Wartburg at Sunbright…Fulton at West…Karns at Rhea County…Greenback at Midway…Sevier County at Halls…Grace Christian at CAK…Bearden at Morristown West…Union County at Sullivan Central…Gibbs at Carter…Maryville at McMinn County…Hardin Valley at Farragut.