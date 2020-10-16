Local Sports Update

Checking the Thursday night high school football scoreboard, the Halls Red Devils upset their archrivals, the third-ranked Central Bobcats, by the score of 20-16. Chattanooga Baylor won at Catholic, 20-17 in a battle of private schools, while Sevier County outscored Seymour, 42-35, Scott knocked off Northview Academy, 28-12, and Pigeon Forge kept Austin-East winless, 35-0.

On the volleyball court Thursday, the Anderson County Lady Mavs advanced to the state tournament with a three-set sweep of Sullivan Central.

On the soccer pitch, Powell’s girls claimed the District 3AAA championship with a 2-1 win over Oak Ridge, while Kingston blanked Scott, 2-0 for the 5AA title.

Tune in tonight at 7:15 as WQLA and WYSH present Anderson County High School football. Tonight, Marc Payne will have the call for you as the Mavericks entertain the Purple Pounders of Chattanooga Central.

Elsewhere, Oak Ridge will host Mt. Juliet, while Oliver Springs plays host to Oakdale, Campbell County travels to Fulton and Jellico stays at home to welcome in Cloudland.

Karns will play at home tonight against Heritage, Rockwood is home for Wartburg, Harriman hits the road to Greenback, Hardin Valley plays host to Jefferson County and rivals Farragut and Bearden clash at Bearden. One of the bigger match-ups of the night takes place in Kingston, where top-ranked Alcoa plays at the eighth-ranked Yellow Jackets.

It is also a tripleheader weekend of NASCAR racing as the playoffs continue at the Kansas Speedway. We get the action started on WYSH and WQLA at 3:30 Saturday afternoon with the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series “Clean Harbors 200,” followed at 6:30 by the Xfinity Series “Kansas Lottery 300.” Sunday caps the action with the first race in the Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs, the “Hollywood Casino 400,” at 1:30 on WYSH, WQLA and 96.7 Merle.