Drone photograph taken of Lewallen Bridge as work continues on its replacement on October 19, 2020 (Courtesy of Brad Jones, BBB-TV)

Lewallen Bridge replacement humming right along

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

The City of Clinton issued its latest update on the ongoing Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project on Monday.

According to the update, shared on the city’s Facebook page and posted on its website, says that crews are continuing to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.

Bridge Deck Drains spaced at engineered intervals are being installed where the drain gutter meets the concrete curb/sidewalk. This is time consuming work, as the recently installed deck rebar steel must be trimmed away to make room for the drainage structure, which then must be set at the proper elevation, according to the update.
As of Monday, a sub-contractor crew continued to install the 1.5 million pounds of epoxy-coated steel rebar, creating a grid system across the bridge deck. That work is currently about 90% complete.
In preparation for the eventual pouring of concrete for the bridge deck, crews will be erecting a concrete screed machine, which will extend across the entire width of the bridge deck. This machine must be built to very precise specifications, with several dry runs required to make sure it is running at the correct elevations, according to the city. The screed machine rests on rails that will be installed on top of the outer most concrete forms. It uses augers to distribute the concrete mix, and then large floats will level and finish the concrete surface.
The contractor estimates that concrete pouring will begin in the next 4 to 5 weeks. Approximately 3,400 cubic yards of concrete will be pumped to create the nine-inch thick bridge deck. The finished concrete deck will be the driving surface for bridge traffic.
The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began in September of 2018 and is scheduled for completion on August 31, 2021

