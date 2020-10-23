Layna-Lee Michelle Campbell, age 31, of Rockwood passed away suddenly Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born May 17, 1989 in Knoxville and had attended Roane County High School. Layna loved being a mommy & spending time with her beautiful five year old daughter. She also enjoyed gardening and especially took pride in growing her sunflowers. Michelle liked going four wheeling. Preceded in death by her Mee-Maw, Linda Brock and her Pap-Paw, Keith Brock.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Brynlee Axton Moore of Rockwood

Step-daughter Katelyn Rae Moore of Rockwood

Husband B.J. Moore of Rockwood

Mother & Step-father June & Jamie Underwood-Rodriguez of Harriman

Father & Step-mother Ira “Buddy” & Sherry Campbell of Murfreesboro

Grandfather Freddy Marler of Crossville

Sister Jessica Ann Campbell of Harriman

Half-brothers Cody Heaton, Rian Campbell, Brannon Campbell

Etienne Rodriguez, Cody Rodriguez

Niece Bella Campbell-Lynch

Special Cousins Haley & Ashley Ladd, Tyler Marler

Mother & Father-in-law Lonnie & Tammy Moore of Rockwood

Brother-in-law Jonathan Moore of Harriman

Rhonda Moore of Harriman

Several loving aunts, uncles and a host of friends

Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865) 717-7727. Memorials will be used to help with cremation expenses and for the care of Layna’s daughter. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.