Layna-Lee Michelle Campbell, age 31, of Rockwood passed away suddenly Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born May 17, 1989 in Knoxville and had attended Roane County High School. Layna loved being a mommy & spending time with her beautiful five year old daughter. She also enjoyed gardening and especially took pride in growing her sunflowers. Michelle liked going four wheeling. Preceded in death by her Mee-Maw, Linda Brock and her Pap-Paw, Keith Brock.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Brynlee Axton Moore of Rockwood
Step-daughter Katelyn Rae Moore of Rockwood
Husband B.J. Moore of Rockwood
Mother & Step-father June & Jamie Underwood-Rodriguez of Harriman
Father & Step-mother Ira “Buddy” & Sherry Campbell of Murfreesboro
Grandfather Freddy Marler of Crossville
Sister Jessica Ann Campbell of Harriman
Half-brothers Cody Heaton, Rian Campbell, Brannon Campbell
Etienne Rodriguez, Cody Rodriguez
Niece Bella Campbell-Lynch
Special Cousins Haley & Ashley Ladd, Tyler Marler
Mother & Father-in-law Lonnie & Tammy Moore of Rockwood
Brother-in-law Jonathan Moore of Harriman
Rhonda Moore of Harriman
Several loving aunts, uncles and a host of friends
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865) 717-7727. Memorials will be used to help with cremation expenses and for the care of Layna’s daughter. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.