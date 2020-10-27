Lanford Lynn Hawkins, age 66, of Kingston

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Lanford Lynn Hawkins, age 66, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on October 25, 2020 at his residence. Lynn was born April 23, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Paul Junior Hawkins and Iva Jean Marlow Hawkins. Lynn was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed ginsenging, gospel music, church, and playing with his grandchildren. He loved life, had a heart of gold, faith to move mountains, and loved to help others. He loved everyone. In addition to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by his brothers William and J.R. Hawkins, and sisters: Ellie Jean, Ann, Michelle Harris.
 Survivors:
Companion                 Brenda Guffy
Sons                            Ricky Hawkins
Richie Hawkins
Robby Hawkins
Ricky McCoy
 
Daughter                     Melissa Phelan
Brothers                      James Hawkins
Paul Hawkins Jr
Ike Hawkins
 
Sisters                         Brenda Southerland
Darlene Curtis
Glenna Braden
Ruth McGhee
Mamie Sweeny
Phyllis Byrd
 
8 Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
 
 
 
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

