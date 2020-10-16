LaFollette PD executes narcotics warrant

The LaFollette Drug Unit and Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on West Walden Street early Thursday morning, and seized both meth and marijuana.

Tips from citizens led to the two-month-long investigation, according to police.

While drugs were seized during the raid, none of the six people located inside the house at the time of the raid were arrested on the scene. Instead, investigators say evidence will be collected and presented to the grand jury at a future date.