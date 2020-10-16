LaFollette PD executes narcotics warrant

Jim Harris

The LaFollette Drug Unit and Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on West Walden Street early Thursday morning, and seized both meth and marijuana.

Tips from citizens led to the two-month-long investigation, according to police.

While drugs were seized during the raid, none of the six people located inside the house at the time of the raid were arrested on the scene. Instead, investigators say evidence will be collected and presented to the grand jury at a future date.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

