LaFollette Police are searching for a suspect in the early-Sunday-morning armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Woodson Drive.

A female clerk told investigators that she had just opened the store for business, at around 6 am, when a man walked in, pulled a gun, and demanded money from the register. The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a short, Hispanic male wearing a mask. No injuries were reported.