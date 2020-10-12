Kenneth W. Hopper, age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away at Tennova North Specialty Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a long time member of Second Baptist Church and retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born March 11, 1938 in Calvert City, Kentucky to the late Raymond and Audrey Hopper. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Maizine Hopper of Clinton; sister, Emma Bennett of Evansville, IN and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Garden with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com