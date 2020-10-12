Kenneth W. Hopper, age 82 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 21 Views

Kenneth W. Hopper, age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away at Tennova North Specialty Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020.  He was a long time member of Second Baptist Church and retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.  He was born March 11, 1938 in Calvert City, Kentucky to the late Raymond and Audrey Hopper.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers. 

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Maizine Hopper of Clinton; sister, Emma Bennett of Evansville, IN and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Garden with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Geneva Whitaker Rutherford, age 105, of Clinton

Geneva Whitaker Rutherford, age 105, of Clinton died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Morning Pointe …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.