Justin Wade Elliott, age 40, formerly of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on October 23, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Justin was born August 26, 1980 to Rick Elliott and Pat (Struckman) Elliott Drake. As a child, his good nature and resemblance earned him the nickname “Opie”. Justin graduated from Anderson County High School in 1998 and shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. A skilled tradesman, Justin worked various jobs in the construction industry.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Wade Elliott, his mother, Pat Drake, father, Rick Elliott, sister, Caitlin Elliott Galka and fiancee Jimmy McKinnon, nephew, Jackson Galka, aunt, Roberta Smith, uncle, JW Smith, aunt, Connie Kraus, and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Clear Branch Baptist Church in Rocky Top, Tennessee. The funeral Service will follow visitation at Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating at 4:00 PM. A graveside service will take place after the funeral service at the Leach Cemetery which is adjacent to the church.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.