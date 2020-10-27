Justin Wade Elliott, age 40, formerly of Lake City

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 124 Views

Justin Wade Elliott, age 40, formerly of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on October 23, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Justin was born August 26, 1980 to Rick Elliott and Pat (Struckman) Elliott Drake. As a child, his good nature and resemblance earned him the nickname “Opie”.  Justin graduated from Anderson County High School in 1998 and shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. A skilled tradesman, Justin worked various jobs in the construction industry.

    He is survived by his son, Tyler Wade Elliott, his mother, Pat Drake, father, Rick Elliott, sister, Caitlin Elliott Galka and fiancee Jimmy McKinnon, nephew, Jackson Galka, aunt, Roberta Smith, uncle, JW Smith, aunt, Connie Kraus, and numerous cousins.

 Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Clear Branch Baptist Church in Rocky Top, Tennessee. The funeral Service will follow visitation at Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating at 4:00 PM. A graveside service will take place after the funeral service at the Leach Cemetery which is adjacent to the church.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community, passed away at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.