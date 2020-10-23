Just In: ORPD, FBI searching for bank robbery suspect

Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of robbing One Bank located at 1298 Oak Ridge Turnpike Friday morning.

The Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) received a silent alarm to the bank at around 8:35 a.m. which was immediately followed by a call to dispatch reporting a robbery.

Officers responded and determined a white male, in his 20s, wearing a black knit watch cap, red face mask, black or dark gray hoodie and blue jeans presented a note to tellers advising it was a bank robbery and demanding money.

No weapon was displayed, and he left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. ORPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are currently on scene conducting their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

