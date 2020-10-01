JUST IN! Clinton Parks & Rec facilities to re-open

PARKS AND RECREATION DEPT ANNOUNCEMENT

City of Clinton Residents,

As a result of Governor Lee’s New Executive Order Number 63, we are pleased to announce facility and program openings as well as outdoor activity changes! We ask you for patience as we transition into our reopening plans. The following information is subject to change based on future Executive Orders and TN Pledge phases, in addition to CDC guidelines and regulations, all centered around our mitigation efforts to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The following information outlines our reopening plans for the City’s recreational activities.

Clinton Community Center-

The building will be open to the public Monday – Friday, 8am – 2pm, and closed on weekends

Programmed After School will operate Monday – Friday from 3pm – 6pm. (Participants must be enrolled)

Gym: Lap walking will take place during open public hours (no indoor basketball play)

Bowling: will be operational for league members only, please see your person in charge for team and specific times

Indoor Pool: water exercise is 8:15am and 9:30am, lap swim is 11am-1pm

No public room rentals are available at this time

Playgrounds and Outdoor Spaces-

Playgrounds: all playgrounds and structures will open to the public beginning October 2 from 10am – dusk, masks are recommended, structures will be cleaned and sanitized every morning.

Park restrooms will open at 10am and will be cleaned once daily.

Outdoor spaces, athletic fields, outdoor basketball courts, and tennis courts will be open to the public beginning October 2.

*Please note, all activities are to be participated in at your own risk. Masks, frequent handwashing, and use of hand sanitizer are recommended, and social distancing must always be practiced. We do ask that all patrons use the main front doors and the side handicap-accessible doors for enter and exit purposes.