A fire at an old junkyard on Decatur Highway in Roane County Tuesday night sparked explosions when it spread to propane tanks on the property.

The fire, the cause of which is under investigation, broke out at the junk yard near the intersection with Walnut Grove Road at around 9 pm. The flames spread to propane tanks, which in turn exploded and burned down an old barn.

No other structures were affected and no injuries were reported.